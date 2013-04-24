Good morning! Here’s the news you need:
- Apple posted very strong earnings results, but gave weak guidance.
- Tim Cook warned that Apple has no new products coming until the fall.
- The iPhone business is now only growing at a single digit rate.
- The market’s reaction to Apple’s earnings call was muted. First the stock popped, then it fell, now it’s flat.
- Apple also announced plans to return $100 billion to shareholders.
- Samsung’s latest smartphone is here, and while it’s nice, it’s not the best Android phone you can get.
- The new BlackBerry with a keyboard is a really good phone for anyone that still wants a BlackBerry with a keyboard.
- Twitter has a two-step verification system that it’s testing internally which will make it much harder for accounts to be hacked.
- Google is less obsessed with GPA when it comes to hiring now.
- The truth about the secret talks between Apple and Yahoo? Still in the very early stages, and don’t mean much, right now.
