10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
Tim Cook

Good morning! Here’s the news you need:

  • Apple posted very strong earnings results, but gave weak guidance.
  • Tim Cook warned that Apple has no new products coming until the fall.
  • The iPhone business is now only growing at a single digit rate.
  • The market’s reaction to Apple’s earnings call was muted. First the stock popped, then it fell, now it’s flat.
  • Apple also announced plans to return $100 billion to shareholders.
  • Samsung’s latest smartphone is here, and while it’s nice, it’s not the best Android phone you can get.
  • The new BlackBerry with a keyboard is a really good phone for anyone that still wants a BlackBerry with a keyboard.
  • Twitter has a two-step verification system that it’s testing internally which will make it much harder for accounts to be hacked.
  • Google is less obsessed with GPA when it comes to hiring now.
  • The truth about the secret talks between Apple and Yahoo? Still in the very early stages, and don’t mean much, right now.

