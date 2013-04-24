Good morning! Here’s the news you need:



Apple posted very strong earnings results, but gave weak guidance.

Tim Cook warned that Apple has no new products coming until the fall.

The iPhone business is now only growing at a single digit rate.

The market’s reaction to Apple’s earnings call was muted. First the stock popped, then it fell, now it’s flat.

Apple also announced plans to return $100 billion to shareholders.

Samsung’s latest smartphone is here, and while it’s nice, it’s not the best Android phone you can get.

The new BlackBerry with a keyboard is a really good phone for anyone that still wants a BlackBerry with a keyboard.

Twitter has a two-step verification system that it’s testing internally which will make it much harder for accounts to be hacked.

Google is less obsessed with GPA when it comes to hiring now.

The truth about the secret talks between Apple and Yahoo? Still in the very early stages, and don’t mean much, right now.

