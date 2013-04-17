YouTubeGood morning. News:
- Facebook has some new talent. Apple Maps executive Richard Williamson is reportedly joining Facebook and designer/developer Loren Brichter will be helping the Facebook Home team.
- Microsoft and Foxconn’s parent company, Hon Hai, have signed a worldwide patent licensing agreement for the manufacturing of tablets, TVs and smart phones. “The parties indicate that Microsoft will receive royalties from Hon Hai.”
- Facebook’s big mobile feature, “Chat Heads”, began as a late night hack. “Chat Heads” puts a friend’s face permanently on your mobile screen. The face follows you into any app you open, so sending a private message is always one tap away.
- 150 million images are being shared over Snapchat, the latest mobile app craze.
- Facebook is beginning to test ads in Graph Search, the new social search tool many of its users still don’t have.
- The startup visa is a go.
- There’s now another place you can spend Bitcoins: on dating site, OkCupid.
- Facebook will be launching News Feed video ads this summer, and it wants four advertisers to pay it more than $1 million per day for the 15 second spots.
- A new startup called Repost is taking re-blogging to a whole new level. It lets people embed articles with a snippet of code, the same way they embed YouTube videos.
- Yes, Mark Zuckerberg really stood fully clothed in a swimming pool for the Facebook Home ad.
