Apple CEO Tim Cook

Good morning, techland! Here’s what you need to know before your first meeting today:



Patent ‘troll’ who claimed he invented the web in 1993 — and screwed millions of companies out of settlements — loses a key appeal.

Watch out, Google i/O and Apple WWDC: Samsung will stage its own developers’ conference in San Francisco in October.

Google pays $8.5 million to settle case that alleged searches revealed users’ names.

Apple says iTunes has surpassed 1 billion podcast subscriptions across 250,000 unique podcasts in more than 100 languages, featuring more than 8 million episodes.

Netflix Q2: In line with expectations but a miss on new user subs.

Apple reports Q2 earnings today.

Agency adspend study suggests Facebook revenue will decline when it reports Q2 earnings Thursday. Hmm.

Read Marissa Mayer’s memo on Yahoo’s Mickie Rosen, media chief, leaving the company.

The Baidu app store is worth more than Office Depot or Barnes & Noble, $1.9 billion.

Here’s why Nate Silver and FiveThirtyEight left the New York Times: “I don’t think Nate Silver ever really fit into the Times culture and I think he was aware of that. He was … against the kind of political journalism that The Times specialises in: polling, the horse race, campaign coverage, analysis based on campaign-trail observation, and opinion writing, or ‘punditry,’ as he put it, famously describing it as ‘fundamentally useless.'”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.