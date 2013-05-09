This is what Waze looks likeGood morning! News:
- The CEO of powerful Chinese hardware firm Huawei talked to reporters for the first time in 26 years. He says Huawei is not spying on the US.
- Pegatron, which makes iPhones and iPads for Apple, is staffing up by 40% for the third quarter.
- Facebook is close to buying Israeli startup Waze, an in-car navigation provider, for $800 million to $1 billion.
- Sony reported net profits for the first time in 5 years.
- Groupon did better than analysts expected during the first quarter, and the stock is up.
- The NSA released a document called Untangling the Web: A Guide to Internet Research. Become your own spy!
- Qualcomm is pushing for much faster, satellite-connected Internet on aeroplanes.
- A 17-year-old came up with an app that saves you from TV spoilers on Twitter.
- Amazon warehouse workers are suing over working conditions, including a 25-minute long security line at the end of every day.
- Twitter, a San Francisco company, is leasing space in Sunnyvale.
