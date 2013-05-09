10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson

This is what Waze looks likeGood morning! News:

  • The CEO of powerful Chinese hardware firm Huawei talked to reporters for the first time in 26 years. He says Huawei is not spying on the US.
  • Pegatron, which makes iPhones and iPads for Apple, is staffing up by 40% for the third quarter.
  • Facebook is close to buying Israeli startup Waze, an in-car navigation provider, for $800 million to $1 billion.
  • Sony reported net profits for the first time in 5 years.
  • Groupon did better than analysts expected during the first quarter, and the stock is up.
  • The NSA released a document called Untangling the Web: A Guide to Internet Research. Become your own spy!
  • Qualcomm is pushing for much faster, satellite-connected Internet on aeroplanes.
  • A 17-year-old came up with an app that saves you from TV spoilers on Twitter.
  • Amazon warehouse workers are suing over working conditions, including a 25-minute long security line at the end of every day.
  • Twitter, a San Francisco company, is leasing space in Sunnyvale.

