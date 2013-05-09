This is what Waze looks likeGood morning! News:



The CEO of powerful Chinese hardware firm Huawei talked to reporters for the first time in 26 years. He says Huawei is not spying on the US.

Pegatron, which makes iPhones and iPads for Apple, is staffing up by 40% for the third quarter.

Facebook is close to buying Israeli startup Waze, an in-car navigation provider, for $800 million to $1 billion.

Sony reported net profits for the first time in 5 years.

Groupon did better than analysts expected during the first quarter, and the stock is up.

The NSA released a document called Untangling the Web: A Guide to Internet Research. Become your own spy!

Qualcomm is pushing for much faster, satellite-connected Internet on aeroplanes.

A 17-year-old came up with an app that saves you from TV spoilers on Twitter.

Amazon warehouse workers are suing over working conditions, including a 25-minute long security line at the end of every day.

Twitter, a San Francisco company, is leasing space in Sunnyvale.

