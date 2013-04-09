Aimee Groth / Business InsiderSteve Jobs couldn’t save Ron Johnson’s job at AppleGood morning, gentle-people!
If news is what you want, you are in luck.
- Google kicked 60,000 apps out of the Play Store in the past couple weeks as it strives to improve the quality of its selection.
- Accel Partners VC Max Niederhofer quit to join Sunstone Capital instead.
- It turns out the startup that Yahoo built not only did not invent the technology that powered its app, Summly – it didn’t develop the app, either. The company that did, Sumo, just raised more cash.
- Wired is 20 years old. Here’s a conversation with its cofounders.
- Former Apple retail boss Ron Johnson was fired from the top job at JC Penney.
- Twitter’s six-second video app Vine is now the top free app in Apple’s App Store.
- Sheryl Sandberg says its OK for managers to go ahead and talk to their female reports about when and if they plan to have kids.
- rumours that Whatsapp is selling to Google for $1 billion are not true, says a Whatsapp executive. (I’ll take this chance to say rumours that CBS wants to pay me $10 million to cover the Masters are also not true.)
- ZocDoc has competition in the find-a-doctor-online space: “Practice Fusion is launching a new patient-facing website for booking appointments with doctors across the country.”
- These sexts cost a Hearst executive his job.
