Aimee Groth / Business InsiderSteve Jobs couldn’t save Ron Johnson’s job at AppleGood morning, gentle-people!



If news is what you want, you are in luck.

Google kicked 60,000 apps out of the Play Store in the past couple weeks as it strives to improve the quality of its selection.

Accel Partners VC Max Niederhofer quit to join Sunstone Capital instead.

It turns out the startup that Yahoo built not only did not invent the technology that powered its app, Summly – it didn’t develop the app, either. The company that did, Sumo, just raised more cash.

Wired is 20 years old. Here’s a conversation with its cofounders.

Former Apple retail boss Ron Johnson was fired from the top job at JC Penney.

Twitter’s six-second video app Vine is now the top free app in Apple’s App Store.

Sheryl Sandberg says its OK for managers to go ahead and talk to their female reports about when and if they plan to have kids.

rumours that Whatsapp is selling to Google for $1 billion are not true, says a Whatsapp executive. (I’ll take this chance to say rumours that CBS wants to pay me $10 million to cover the Masters are also not true.)

ZocDoc has competition in the find-a-doctor-online space: “Practice Fusion is launching a new patient-facing website for booking appointments with doctors across the country.”

These sexts cost a Hearst executive his job.

