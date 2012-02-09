Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- There’s a big protest planned at the Grand Central Apple Store today.
- Groupon beat earning expectations but its stock still dropped.
- Activist hackers released a bunch of secret data from Foxconn computers.
- Mark Zuckerberg used to buy shareholders’ voting rights for $100.
- Google is painting a big, fat target on Dropbox.
- Yahoo’s search traffic is tanking.
- The Google-Motorola deal is about get the go-ahead.
- Here’s a HUGE hint that the iPad 3 will launch in early March.
- An alleged iPad 3 part hints at a huge battery.
- Twitter doesn’t seem to have a plan.
