10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • There’s a big protest planned at the Grand Central Apple Store today.
  • Groupon beat earning expectations but its stock still dropped.
  • Activist hackers released a bunch of secret data from Foxconn computers.
  • Mark Zuckerberg used to buy shareholders’ voting rights for $100.
  • Google is painting a big, fat target on Dropbox.
  • Yahoo’s search traffic is tanking.
  • The Google-Motorola deal is about get the go-ahead.
  • Here’s a HUGE hint that the iPad 3 will launch in early March.
  • An alleged iPad 3 part hints at a huge battery.
  • Twitter doesn’t seem to have a plan.

