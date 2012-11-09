Happy Friday! Here’s the news:
- Priceline will buy travel site Kayak for $1.8 billion.
- Groupon had another big miss on earnings yesterday.
- Speaking of Groupon, the company reportedly fired about 80 people yesterday.
- Kevin Ryan is reportedly stepping down as Gilt Groupe CEO.
- Sheryl Sandberg sold another $3.75 million in Facebook stock.
- AT&T reverses its decision and will now allow more customers to use FaceTime over a cellular data connection.
- AT&T will offer $100 discounts on all tablets, including iPads, if you sign up for a two-year data plan agreement.
- After accidentally sending users emails prompting them to reset their passwords, Twitter says it was not hacked.
- App developers are complaining that it now takes up to three weeks for Apple to approve new apps.
- Foxconn, the company that builds iPhones and iPads for Apple, may open a factory in the U.S.
