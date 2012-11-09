10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Steve Kovach
william shatner priceline

Happy Friday! Here’s the news:

  • Priceline will buy travel site Kayak for $1.8 billion.
  • Groupon had another big miss on earnings yesterday.
  • Speaking of Groupon, the company reportedly fired about 80 people yesterday.
  • Kevin Ryan is reportedly stepping down as Gilt Groupe CEO.
  • Sheryl Sandberg sold another $3.75 million in Facebook stock.
  • AT&T reverses its decision and will now allow more customers to use FaceTime over a cellular data connection. 
  • AT&T will offer $100 discounts on all tablets, including iPads, if you sign up for a two-year data plan agreement.
  • After accidentally sending users emails prompting them to reset their passwords, Twitter says it was not hacked.
  • App developers are complaining that it now takes up to three weeks for Apple to approve new apps.
  • Foxconn, the company that builds iPhones and iPads for Apple, may open a factory in the U.S.

