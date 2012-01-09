Photo: Dylan Love
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Netflix launches in Ireland and the UK today.
- BuzzFeed just raised $15.5 million.
- Snooki of The Jersey Shore has her own Android and iPhone app out.
- Toshiba just built the thinnest 10-inch tablet ever.
- Lenovo has released an Android-powered television.
- Acer has a new cloud service called AcerCloud, and it looks just like Apple’s iCloud.
- Nokia has plans to release a “sleek metallic” Windows phone today.
- Salesforce just bought 340,000 square feet of office space for a huge $340 million.
- Warner Brothers is putting out a photo sharing site called “Out My Window,” but we’re not sure why.
- Acer’s new Iconia tablet has a quad-core processor and shows full 1080p video.
