10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
netflix

Photo: Dylan Love

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Netflix launches in Ireland and the UK today.
  • BuzzFeed just raised $15.5 million.
  • Snooki of The Jersey Shore has her own Android and iPhone app out.
  • Toshiba just built the thinnest 10-inch tablet ever.
  • Lenovo has released an Android-powered television.
  • Acer has a new cloud service called AcerCloud, and it looks just like Apple’s iCloud.
  • Nokia has plans to release a “sleek metallic” Windows phone today.
  • Salesforce just bought 340,000 square feet of office space for a huge $340 million.
  • Warner Brothers is putting out a photo sharing site called “Out My Window,” but we’re not sure why.
  • Acer’s new Iconia tablet has a quad-core processor and shows full 1080p video.

