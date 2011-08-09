Photo: Demolition Dynamics
Morning! News!
- AOL just posted earnings, and it had double digit display growth, which is what the company needs.
- The market was absolutely smashed yesterday, and of all the tech companies we watch, LinkedIn got it the worst.
- Here’s what people really buy from daily deal site LivingSocial: Pizza and margaritas.
- When Dropbox raises it’s mega-round of funding the company’s founders are expected to get a nice chunk of the money.
- A good look at the fast death of mobile computing brands.
- 8 tech companies that are sitting on massive piles of cash to ride out the market storm.
- Amazon’s cloud services were down briefly last night taking out a bunch of startups.
- Yahoo’s stock is so cheap right now that taking it out would basically be free.
- Apple got a small victory in its continued fight against HTC: the ITC will investigate an Apple claim against the HTC tablet.
- Take your mind off the cratering economy with a tour of Apple’s mouse through the years.
