- Adobe fired 750 employees. Stock was down 8% on the news.
- Adobe is about to kill the mobile Flash player.
- HP tells its employees it still doesn’t know what to do with WebOS.
- Over the past two years, HP has paid investment bankers $81 million for lots of bad advice.
- A huge ad deal between AOL, Yahoo and Microsoft is finally done.
- Facebook has bought Strobe, a company that helps developers push mobile apps to different platforms at once.
- Yelp is ready to go public, and it’s picked Goldman Sachs to lead the IPO.
- Consumer Reports has recommended an iPhone for the first time in two years.
- The new Apple Store app lets you buy stuff in the physical store without talking to an employee.
- Richard Branson has invested in Square, Jack Dorsey’s credit card payment startup.
