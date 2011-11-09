10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
shantanu narayenShantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Adobe fired 750 employees. Stock was down 8% on the news.
  • Adobe is about to kill the mobile Flash player.
  • HP tells its employees it still doesn’t know what to do with WebOS.
  • Over the past two years, HP has paid investment bankers $81 million for lots of bad advice.
  • A huge ad deal between AOL, Yahoo and Microsoft is finally done.
  • Facebook has bought Strobe, a company that helps developers push mobile apps to different platforms at once.
  • Yelp is ready to go public, and it’s picked Goldman Sachs to lead the IPO.
  • Consumer Reports has recommended an iPhone for the first time in two years.
  • The new Apple Store app lets you buy stuff in the physical store without talking to an employee.
  • Richard Branson has invested in Square, Jack Dorsey’s credit card payment startup.

