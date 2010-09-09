10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Great morning! Here’s today’s news:

  • Google introduced “Google Instant,” which allows for streaming search results as you type in your queries. It is a faster way to search.
  • Acer’s founder calls Apple and its products a “mutant virus,” and the PC industry just needs to figure out how to become immune to them.
  • Yahoo lost two important employees yesterday: Steve Shultz, head of Yahoo Finance left, as did Brandon Holley, who ran Shine, a popular women’s site.
  • ARM Holdings revealed a new chip design, the A15, which is said to be 5X as strong as as existing system on a chips. This means we should get faster stronger smartphones and tablets.
  • One of Mark Zuckerberg’s former Harvard classmates takes a long look at him for the Daily Beast.
  • HP says it’s getting plenty of good CEO candidates, and it thinks eventually it will be friendly with Oracle once again.
  • Zynga now uses Facebook credits exclusively in its games, which means Facebook gets a 30% cut of ever single Zynga dollar.
  • Another analyst has thrown in the towel on RIM, slapping a SELL on the stock and calling it, “yesterday’s phone.”
  • AT&T is on a marketing blitz to convince people that it’s trying to improve its network.
  • Bebo hired the co-creator of the Xbox, Kevin Bachus to be its head of product.

