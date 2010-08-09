Photo: Associated Press

Good morning! Your regular 10 Things host Jay Yarow is out this week, so I’ll be filling in. On to the tech news:

HP announced on Friday that CEO Mark Hurd has stepped down over ethical lapses. Former HP contractor (and b-movie actress) Jodie Fisher has charged him with sexual harassment, and he turned in inaccurate expense reports to cover his meetings with her. He still got a huge severance package, and HP has some explaining to do.

HP CFO Cathie Lesjak will serve as interim CEO while a permanent replacement is found. The stock took a nose dive in after hours trading in the wake of the turmoil, falling almost 10%.

Content farm Demand Media filed for an IPO to take place some time this fall. It should be the first billion dollar tech IPO since Google.

Apple SVP for devices hardware engineering stepped down, reportedly pushed out over the Antennagate fiasco surrounding the launch of the iPhone 4. John Gruber’s sources say he knew about the antenna problem for 2 years.

The Verizon iPhone rumours are back in full force, with the latest signs pointing to a December or January arrival date. We know this is the millionth time you’ve heard this, but this looks more substantial than usual.

You can finally get Flash on your iPhone. Sort of.

Twitter’s recently released, long awaited “Who To Follow” suggestions are getting great reviews in the early going.

Blogging platform and Tumblr competitor Posterous is finally back to (almost) normal after a denial-service attack disabled it in the middle of last week.

Reports suggest that the Motorola Droid 2 will sell for $199 ($599 unsubsidized). Motorola and Verizon still haven’t acknowledged the phone’s existence. UPDATE: Now they’ve taken out a full page ad.

Foxconn is hiring older workers in its latest attempt to stop its workers from killing themselves.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.