Good morning, here’s the news. No LeBron mentions!
- Google says China has renewed Google’s web page licence.
- Google founder Sergey Brin still uses Friendster.
- Facebook is shuttering its virtual goods store, which generated tens of millions in sales.
- Facebook acquired travel startup Nextstop to gain access to two former Google engineers.
- Apple wants to be able to push $0.99 rentals through the next version of Apple TV.
- Gerson Lehrman Group says, “It is highly likely that after the KIN fiasco, Microsoft will exit the mobile OS space within the next year.” We don’t think that happens, but this is a pretty harsh assessment of Microsoft’s mobile prospects.
- Social gaming company Playdom bought Metaplace, a smaller, different sort of social gaming company.
- Yahoo farmed out its real estate listings to Zillow.
- Apple is an underdog in China says the NYT.
- MobiTV has streamed 88 million minutes worth of World Cup footage on mobile phones. That’s impressive since most people haven’t historically watched TV on their phones.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.