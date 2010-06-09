Photo: TwitPic

Good morning? No. Great morning. Let’s do this:

Twitter announced plans to offer its own link shortening service using “t.co”. It also says it will experiment with displaying whole urls on the web and in applications and not having them count against character totals. The idea is to offer a safe experience for people clicking on links.

Google announced an update to its search index called “caffeine.” This update gets fresher content higher up in the results.

Sprint says it overstated EVO sales. Instead of selling 3X as many EVOs as the Pre and Instinct combined, sales of the EVO equaled sales of the Pre and Instinct combined.

What can Amazon do to beat back the fast growing iPad? Start selling a $49 “paperback” Kindle, suggests Seth Godin.

TiVo lost a patent ruling against EchoStar.

Pepsi is partnering with Mashable to find the next Foursquare. Once it’s found, Pepsi will help grow the company.

Microsoft’s new global sales chief Carolyn Everson says the company can make money on the web. We will believe it when we see it.

Facebook has a new office in downtown Seattle with “unparalleled diversity in terms of lunchtime dining options,” in the words of a Facebook rep.

Jason Calacanis calls Steve Jobs an excellent liar, and predicts an Apple TV in a year and a half.

Meg Whitman won the Republican primary for Governor in California. Carly Fiorina won the Republican senate primary.

Today’s video is a cardboard arcade for the iPad. Pretty neat.



iPad Arcade Accessory from hm0429 on Vimeo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.