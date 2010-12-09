Good morning! Here’s the news:
- The real reason Groupon rejected Google was fear of regulatory scrutiny, and Google’s offering a low ball breakup fee.
- Automattic, the parent of WordPress is doing 300 million uniques per month and $10 million in annual revenue.
- Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to give away his billions of dollars eventually.
- Google is activating 300,000 new Android devices per day, making it the biggest smartphone OS in the world, it seems.
- Alibaba has overtaken Google as the second largest Chinese online ad company.
- 8% of online Americans are using Twitter.
- The Mac App Store will be launching in January of next year.
- Apple’s iPhone is one of the first smartphones to successfully land in Korea, home to Samsung and LG.
- Apple’s main iOS game developer Graeme Devine is leaving the company to start his own company dedicated to iOS and Apple gaming.
- American investors love Chinese IPOs — Youku, the Chinese YouTube, gained 160% in its first day of trading, the most since Chinese search engine Baidu went public.
