10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Private equity firm KKR is interested in taking Yahoo private.
  • Another private equity shop has been talking to Alibaba to see if it wants to buy Yahoo.
  • Samsung unveiled a new crazy Android phone that has a mini screen just below the main screen to give you status updates.
  • Apple acquired Wi-Gear, a small startup, to help build stereo bluetooth headsets.
  • Silicon Valley legend Bill Campbell confirms that he cut ties as an advisor to Google because of conflicts with Apple.
  • It’s only two stores, but Cnet says Windows Phone 7 phones were not flying off the shelves in San Francisco. We asked for readers to send in pictures of lines, but we didn’t hear much, either.
  • Khosla Ventures has won the bidding war to lead the latest round in hot New York startup GroupMe.
  • Looks like Google now has an official enemy in Washington D.C. Joe Barton of Texas says Google was intentionally collecting people’s wifi data.
  • Larry Ellison testified in court yesterday. He didn’t say much crazy, just claimed SAP stole $4 billion of business from Oracle.
  • Andreessen Horowitz backed Kno’s big tablets will cost $900 and $600.

