10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Seth Fiegerman
john schappert 2

Photo: Zynga

  • Zynga’s COO John Schappert has resigned from the company, effective immediately. Schappert had recently been stripped of some of his responsibilities as part of a company reorganization.
  • Here’s everything Marissa Mayer is doing to make Yahoo more like Google. Hint: It’s more than just offering free food to employees.
  • OUYA, the company that wants to make a $99 gaming console to take on Xbox, just finished its Kickstarter campaign, raising an incredible $8,580,359.
  • Microsoft is rushing to open more stores to sell its upcoming Surface tablet. It only has 20 stores open right now.
  • Nokia just sold off its Qt software business for a fraction of the $150 million that the company originally paid for it.
  • Google has updated its iPhone and iPad apps with a new voice-powered search features that will make Siri look like a joke.
  • Google is also testing a new feature that would display your Gmail messages when you search on Google’s main page.
  • Facebook says that one of the algorithms it used to calculate average revenue per user was wrong. The company has adjusted its numbers as a result.
  • Square just roughly doubled its business overnight, thanks to its partnership with Starbucks.
  • In case you missed it: Here’s Samsung’s manual on how to copy an iPhone.

