Photo: Zynga
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Zynga’s COO John Schappert has resigned from the company, effective immediately. Schappert had recently been stripped of some of his responsibilities as part of a company reorganization.
- Here’s everything Marissa Mayer is doing to make Yahoo more like Google. Hint: It’s more than just offering free food to employees.
- OUYA, the company that wants to make a $99 gaming console to take on Xbox, just finished its Kickstarter campaign, raising an incredible $8,580,359.
- Microsoft is rushing to open more stores to sell its upcoming Surface tablet. It only has 20 stores open right now.
- Nokia just sold off its Qt software business for a fraction of the $150 million that the company originally paid for it.
- Google has updated its iPhone and iPad apps with a new voice-powered search features that will make Siri look like a joke.
- Google is also testing a new feature that would display your Gmail messages when you search on Google’s main page.
- Facebook says that one of the algorithms it used to calculate average revenue per user was wrong. The company has adjusted its numbers as a result.
- Square just roughly doubled its business overnight, thanks to its partnership with Starbucks.
- In case you missed it: Here’s Samsung’s manual on how to copy an iPhone.
