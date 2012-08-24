Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Facebook has made a long-overdue update to its iPad and iPhone apps. It ditched HTML5 and the apps now run twice as fast as before.
- Facebook is also eyeing its weak Android app. Facebook is basically forcing employees to use Android phones because it wants them to experience the app’s pains first hand and fix them.
- Jon Miller, News Corp’s Chief Digital Officer, is leaving the company.
- Salesforce.com beat earnings estimates, but the forecast for its third quarter may spook some investors.
- Underneath all the big perks like free food and iPhones for Yahoo employees, Marissa Mayer is bringing one really big change to the company: Get stuff done fast and well.
- Business Insider’s Alyson Shontell argues that startups have gotten very boring, particularly in the consumer space.
- It turns out most people don’t want one of the iPhone 5’s big new features.
- Meet the man tasked with turning Foursquare into a real business: Chief Revenue Officer, Steven Rosenblatt.
- The Apple Samsung lawsuit rages on, and the jury has its work cut out for it. The Verge’s Nilay Patay discusses the jury’s nightmare.
- Lance Armstrong has decided not to fight doping charges brought against him by the US Anti-Doping Agency. He’s likely be stripped of his 7 Tour de France titles, and he may be banned from competitive cycling for life.
- In case you missed it: Here’s what it’s like working at Foursquare’s NYC headquarters (it’s the coolest startup office we’ve ever seen)
