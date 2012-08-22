Photo: valleywagprime via Flickr
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Facebook cofounder Dustin Moskovitz has sold off 450,000 Facebook shares in the past week, according to a new SEC filing.
- Facebook quietly rolled out a new feature that could revive Zynga and other Facebook games: in-game subscriptions.
- Dell’s second quarter earnings declined 18% due to weaker revenue from its consumer business.
- PopCap, the game developer owned by Electronic Arts that puts out popular games like Bejeweled and Plants vs. Zombies, is laying off dozens of employees.
- Verizon is telling store employees that they can’t take off between September 21-30, a big hint that the new iPhone will hit shelves on September 21.
- Marc Grabowski, the Yahoo sales VP who opted out of Marissa Mayer’s turnaround, just joined the Facebook ad business.
- Barry Diller’s IAC/Interactivecorp has made an offer to buy About.com from The New York Times for $300 million.
- Google plans to kill its popular Postini spam filtering service.
- Evernote’s CEO explains how he organizes his own Evernote.
- In case you missed it: Take a tour of the small California town where billion-dollar dreams are made.
