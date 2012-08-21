10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Seth Fiegerman
tim cook new ipad

Photo: AP

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Early Facebook investor Peter Thiel has cashed out the majority of his stake in the company. Thiel sold off 20.6 million shares and is holding on to 5.6 million shares.
  • Aswath Damodaran, the valuation guru, says he will pull the trigger on buying Facebook stock when it hits $18 a share.
  • The CEOs of Apple and Samsung did speak on Monday to discuss the patent trial, but they failed to reach a resolution. The jury will begin deliberating on Wednesday.
  • Apple’s suppliers are preparing to ramp up production of the iPad Mini next month in preparation for a fall launch, according to one report.
  • Wayne Powers, Yahoo’s top New York sales executive, left the company for a new job at Advance Publications.
  • Amazon just launched an “extremely low cost” cloud storage service for archiving and backing up data. It’s called Amazon Glacier.
  • Meet Vayable, the startup that cuts the time it takes to plan a vacation from 30 hours to 5 minutes.
  • Kleiner Perkins, the once-dominant venture capital firm, gets blown up in Facebook, Groupon and Zynga investments.
  • President Obama took a break from the campaign earlier this summer to have an intimate dinner with Apple’s iOS chief Scott Forstall and Facebook billionaire Chris Hughes.
  • In case you missed it: Here are the 15 huge questions we have about the iPhone 5.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.