Photo: Flickr/Jdlasica
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Marissa Mayer has poached another employee from Google. Andrew Schulte, who worked as a product marketing manager at Google, is joining Yahoo as Mayer’s chief of staff.
- Marc Andreessen, Fidelity and other early Groupon investors have already dumped the stock.
- Hulu’s CEO Jason Kilar may leave the company as soon as next month, Variety has learned.
- Yammer’s CEO David Sacks thinks that Silicon Valley as we know it is “coming to an end.”
- Best Buy has named Hubert Joly as its new CEO. Joly previously ran Carlson, the parent company of several major chains including the Radisson and T.G.I. Friday’s.
- Google’s Motorola Mobility is trying to ban iPhones, iPads and Macs from the United States.
- Now Facebook’s bankers are divvying up the $100 million they made shorting the stock.
- Jason Goldberg, CEO of Fab.com, married his longtime boyfriend over the weekend, and was serenaded at the wedding by Glee star Darren Criss and R&B singer Deborah Cox.
- Meet the hottest recruiter in tech right now.
- In case you missed it: Here are 7 common mistakes that young startup founders make.
