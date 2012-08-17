Photo: mauriz
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Yahoo is searching for a new COO to run the business while its new CEO Marissa Mayer focuses on products, AllThingsD reports.
- Facebook’s top execs have been meeting with employees to boost morale as the company’s stock continues to slump. During one company-wide meeting earlier this month, Zuckerberg admitted the stock’s performance is “painful” to watch for some employees.
- Here are Apple’s plans to make television one thousand times better.
- Twitter updated its API on Thursday, placing more restrictions on developers making third-party Twitter clients.
- Trulia, an online real estate listing service, is looking to raise as much as $75 million with its IPO.
- Lenovo’s CEO said Windows RT tablets will cost $200-$300 less than other Windows 8 tablets, meaning they could start at as little as $300.
- Facebook is “full steam head” on a new ~$400 million business.
- After years of trying to sell his company, Brocade CEO Michael Klayko just announced his resignation. The company is now looking for a new CEO.
- Is Square going to lose money on its new pricing plan? It depends.
- Google’s cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are off vacationing in Fiji right now. They’re travelling on a 73-meter mega-yacht called the Dragonfly.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.