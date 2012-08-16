Photo: Screenshot, Business Insider
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Apple has been meeting with cable TV companies to pitch the idea of putting out a cable set-top box that is built or at least powered by Apple technology.
- Apple’s new retail chief is pushing for employee cutbacks to make stores leaner and more profitable. Some at Apple question his timing, given that the next iPhone is about to come out.
- Forget Apple, forget Facebook: Here’s the one company that actually terrifies Google execs. Hint: The company is from Washington, but it’s not Microsoft.
- Cisco’s earnings beat Wall Street estimates as U.S. and Asian businesses keep spending.
- Nokia’s sales chief just trash-talked Samsung on Twitter, urging the company to “take note” of the new Lumia that’s about to be released.
- Facebook is trying to go around the SEC to get its Instagram deal done sooner.
- The early reviews of Microsoft’s new Windows 8 operating system are not good. “From the user’s standpoint, Windows 8 is a failure.”
- Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy 10.1 tablet on Wednesday. Check out our hands-on photos with the device.
- Here’s why you don’t see more startups from former Apple employees. The company’s culture is just too insular to meet the right people.
- In case you missed it: Check out a day in the life of Alexis Tsotsis, startup scribe of Silicon Valley.
