Photo: Nadine Rupp / Getty Images
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Facebook is testing out yet another new product that will bring more ads to users’ feeds.
- Twitter’s cofounders unveiled their latest project, an online publishing platform called Medium.
- The iPad Mini will be lighter and thinner than the current iPad, and resemble a larger iPod Touch, according to two new reports.
- Facebook’s next billion-dollar business is staring you in the face: App installations.
- Here are the Facebook insiders who might drop millions of shares of Facebook stock on Thursday morning.
- Apparently no one wants to get married on Eric Schmidt’s $20 million Montecito estate anymore because Kim Kardashian did it. Now he’s even considering selling the place.
- This Zynga employee has been forced to give up on plans to buy a house because of the stock crash.
- Everyone on Marissa Mayer’s senior team expects to be replaced within 18 months, a source tells us.
- Nokia’s CEO suggested that the company could release a Windows 8 phone as soon as next month, Reuters reports.
- These ex-Apple engineers are working on a stealth startup to make content creation easier on the iPad.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.