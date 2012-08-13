Photo: Getty Images / Justin Sullivan
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Google will slash 4,000 jobs from Motorola Mobility, or about 20% of the company’s staff. The move is Google’s first big step to overhaul the company and focus it on producing fewer phones.
- RIM is looking to sell off NewBay, its cloud services provider, along with some other assets, Reuters reports.
- App.net, the paid Twitter alternative started by Dalton Caldwell, the man who criticised Mark Zuckerberg in an open letter, just hit its funding goal of $500,000.
- Back in 2010, Apple asked Samsung to pay $250 million a year to licence its patents, or about $30 per smartphone and $40 per tablet.
- Apparently Apple think its smartphone patents are worth up to three times as much as Microsoft’s patents.
- Pictures of another iPhone 5 part have leaked ahead of the phone’s expected release next month. This time it’s the logic board.
- Microsoft employees visit Bill Gates’ old office when they want to get inspired.
- Barnes and Noble has quietly cut the prices of the Nook Tablet and Nook colour.
- Here’s why so many startups are being acqui-hired these days.
- In case you missed it: These 10 tech skills will instantly net you a $100,000+ annual salary.
