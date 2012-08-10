Photo: Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Marissa Mayer revealed in an SEC filing that she may not be returning cash to shareholders if Yahoo sells back its sake in Alibaba. This would give her more money for acquisitions.
- Mayer is also trying to poach Twitter’s head of international markets to work on Yahoo’s media side, according to Kara Swisher at AllThingsD.
- Apple and Samsung just released their exact U.S. sales figures for the first time ever as part of the ongoing patent trial. It looks like Apple is crushing Samsung in smartphone and tablet sales.
- Zynga is giving all of its employees new stock awards to keep them from fleeing, following the collapse of the company’s stock.
- IBM is reportedly interested in buying up RIM’s enterprise services unit, but RIM’s board may not be ready to sell off pieces of the company just yet.
- Meet Adam Brotman, the digital guru who got Starbucks to partner with Square.
- Apparently Google has some incredible death benefits for its employees. If a Google employee dies, his or her spouse gets half their salary for the next 10 years.
- A startup you’ve never heard of just beat Google on one key number: advertising reach.
- Here’s what Google’s revenues would look like if Facebook never existed.
- In case you missed it: These are the 20 most valuable enterprise tech companies in the world.
