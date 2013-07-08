Good morning. Here’s the overnight news.
- Elon Musk’s other company, SpaceX, tested a re-usable space rocket that can launch and land in the same spot.
- An Oakland-based company called Digital Detox is hosting summer camps for adults who want t0 disconnect. “The rules of Camp Grounded were simple: no phones, computers, tablets or watches; work talk, discussion of people’s ages and use of real names were prohibited.”
- New Zynga CEO Don Mattrick wanted to acquire and run Zynga back when he was running Microsoft’s Xbox division.
- Along with heroic humans, new technologies such as “the use of flame-retardant materials and new seats designed to withstand tremendous force” helped save lives on the Asiana Airlines 777 that crashed in San Francisco.
- If you give it permission, MIT will map your entire life using just the metadata from your email inbox. Much like the NSA might foreign suspects.
- Speaking of the NSA, did you know the secret courts that review its wiretaps involving Americans are staffed entirely by Chief Justice John Roberts?
- Western governments are going to try to reduce the tax loopholes tech companies like Amazon and Apple take advantage of.
- HTC’s market cap tanked $395 million after the company reported disappointing sales, despite the launch of the heralded HTC One.
- Facebook’s search engine, Graph Search, will finally open to the public this week.
- A bunch of the top apps in the iOS App Store are free today to mark the store’s 5 year anniversary.
