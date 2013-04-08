10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
The Facebook commercial

Good morning! News:

  • A version of Facebook’s new home screen skin for Android phones, “Facebook Home,” is available early in beta after leaking.
  • Michael Arrington responded to accusations of rape and physical abuse from his former girlfriend, saying: “All of the allegations are completely untrue.”
  • Microsoft will reveal details about its next Xbox at an event in May.
  • Jim Cramer thinks Microsoft should buy Netflix for $13 billion.
  • HTC posted terrible, record-low profits.
  • More than a dozen of Stanford students quit school to go work on the same startup.
  • Bitcoin went up to $170.
  • Facebook made an ad for “Home.” It takes place in an aeroplane, and it is strange.
  • There’s a new Samsung Galaxy phone out with a 4.7 inch screen.
  • A cool feature from Facebook Home is that you can use it to chat while still using another app.

