Good morning! News:
- A version of Facebook’s new home screen skin for Android phones, “Facebook Home,” is available early in beta after leaking.
- Michael Arrington responded to accusations of rape and physical abuse from his former girlfriend, saying: “All of the allegations are completely untrue.”
- Microsoft will reveal details about its next Xbox at an event in May.
- Jim Cramer thinks Microsoft should buy Netflix for $13 billion.
- HTC posted terrible, record-low profits.
- More than a dozen of Stanford students quit school to go work on the same startup.
- Bitcoin went up to $170.
- Facebook made an ad for “Home.” It takes place in an aeroplane, and it is strange.
- There’s a new Samsung Galaxy phone out with a 4.7 inch screen.
- A cool feature from Facebook Home is that you can use it to chat while still using another app.
