Mike Bloomberg threw a big fancy party for Sheryl Sandberg last night, and we sent a guy with a camera.
Photo: Henry Blodget/Business Insider
Good morning! Here’s the overnight news.
After, come back to SAI for the latest live news and analysis all day.
- Digitimes says that the next iPhone will have wireless charging, but 9to5Mac is sceptical.
- Google is laying off another 1,200 Motorola Mobility workers.
- Apple patented a system that would allow the resale of digital books, music, and videos.
- The newest Blackberry will come to AT&T stores in the US on March 22.
- Sheryl Sandberg says Marissa Mayer is getting more guff than a man would over her work-from-home ban.
- Like Facebook, $70 million app Snapchat was dreamt up in a dorm. Like Facebook, there are many people from those dorms who believe Snapchat was their idea.
- 3D printers can now make you a skull implant, if you need one.
- Yahoo’s HR boss let it slip that the company is working on two big acquisitions.
- Here’s everything you need to know about Samsung’s Galaxy SIV, which will launch next week.
- Mike Bloomberg threw a big fancy party for Sheryl Sandberg last night, and we sent a guy with a camera.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.