- A Facebook glitch took down huge swaths of the Internet last night.
- Apple stock climbed some after a hedge funder asked the company to consider his plan for its cash, and the company said it would.
- LinkedIn reported MONSTER earnings.
- There’s a massive waiting list to start using an iPhone app for email called Mailbox, but John Gruber says there are some privacy consideration to…consider.
- Brett Ratner (Rush Hour, Rush Hour 2) is making a FarmVille TV show.
- Everyone is lashing at Microsoft for saying the Surface Pro has more hard drive space than it actually does but “when you do the disk space maths, Surface Pro and MacBook Air are practically twins.”
- HP told its Chinese manufacturers to stop hiring so many “student” laborers.
- NBC shut down its local news service Every Block.
- George W. Bush was hacked. It turns out he’s a painter!
- Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg’s mother: “To the best of our knowledge Sheryl never actually played as a child, but really just organised other children’s play.”
