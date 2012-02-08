Photo: Flickr
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Demand to short Groupon is rumoured to be high.
- Apple says it’s time to rewrite European patent laws.
- Amazon just made a deal with Viacom that could crush Netflix.
- Unbelievably cheap Amazon cloud service just got cheaper.
- Pinterest is the fastest growing site ever.
- HP accidentally leaked details about a new product launch.
- Here’s the strangest thing about Yahoo’s board member departure.
- Google invited some big thinkers to a resort to talk about the future.
- Path just made a huge privacy blunder.
- Is health tracking the next big thing?
