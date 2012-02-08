10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
Andrew Mason

Photo: Flickr

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Demand to short Groupon is rumoured to be high.
  • Apple says it’s time to rewrite European patent laws.
  • Amazon just made a deal with Viacom that could crush Netflix.
  • Unbelievably cheap Amazon cloud service just got cheaper.
  • Pinterest is the fastest growing site ever.
  • HP accidentally leaked details about a new product launch.
  • Here’s the strangest thing about Yahoo’s board member departure.
  • Google invited some big thinkers to a resort to talk about the future.
  • Path just made a huge privacy blunder.
  • Is health tracking the next big thing?

