10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

  • Microsoft wants to shake up its executive ranks a little bit, promoting more engineers into higher positions. Today, Microsoft has a lot of sales and marketing people at the top. Click here to see the secret brain trust that really runs Microsoft >
  • Mark Zuckerberg and his sister Randi are being stalked by by someone on Facebook and they have taken out a restraining order to keep him away.
  • Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is in court in London fighting a request for extradition to Sweden where he would be on trial for rape charges.
  • Facebook cofounder Dustin Moskovitz finally revealed his new startup. It’s an enterprise collaboration software startup.
  • comScore says online email usage is down 59% among teens. It’s down for everyone from age 12-54. (We wonder if has something to do with the rise of smartphones, iPod Touches. Who checks web email when it’s on your phone?)
  • European mobile carriers don’t want Nokia to use Android, because they want to see more diversity in the market.
  • A teardown of the Verizon iPhone reveals the phone has a dual GSM-CDMA chip inside it, which suggests the iPhone 5 will be able to work any where in the world. This version is limited to places that support CDMA because it needs a SIM card slot.
  • HTC has invested $40 million in online gaming company OnLive.
  • When you start at Twitter the company gives you a bottle of wine, and a t-shirt.
  • While Verizon hasn’t revealed its iPhone pre-order sales number, one estimate puts it at 500,000.

