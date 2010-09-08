10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s today’s news:

  • HP is suing ex-CEO Mark Hurd for taking a job at Oracle. Oracle calls the lawsuit “vindictive.”
  • Gadget reviewers are delivering their verdicts on the new iPods. Gizmodo has a round up. Basically, it looks like iPod Touch is no iPhone.
  • Facebook’s first president Sean Parker is profiled in Vanity Fair. Parker says he’s changed the world “at least three times.”
  • Apps downloaded in iTunes will exceed music sold through iTunes by year end, according to one estimate.
  • Kno, the company making a gigantic tablet for college students, has raised another $46 million.
  • Google is holding a big event in California to discuss its search engine. Look for faster, better results from Google.
  • Gawker Media is now bigger online than all newspapers except for the New York Times.
  • Mark Andreessen is playing an influential role picking the next CEO for HP.
  • Wired editor Chris Anderson tweeted that T-Mobile was getting the iPhone 3GS, not iPhone 4 later this year.
  • PC makers better get their tablets ready soon, because iPads are starting to eat into PC sales.

