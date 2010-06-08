Photo: Asa Mathat, All Things Digital
Good Morning! Chomp on this news:
- Apple announced iPhone 4. Catch up on everything that entails here. See photos of it here.
- It sure looks pretty, but iPhone 4 doesn’t help Apple keep Android at bay.
- Motorola plans on releasing 20 Android-based handsets this year.
- Apple also released Safari 5, the next version of its browser. It didn’t announce it until hours after the keynote.
- Apple is renaming its iPhone OS to iOS, a name Cisco has the rights to. Apple will pay Cisco to licence the name.
- Facebook posted big growth in unique visitors last month. Looks like the privacy flap didn’t hurt all that much.
- Yahoo hopes everyone was focused on Apple while it cut jobs in its search division.
- AdAge interviews the 28 year-old woman in charge of AOL’s marketing campaign.
- Microsoft has web applications up and running in the US, UK, Canada, or Ireland, according to its blog. You can check them out at Office.live.com.
- BP buys key search terms to try and control the message. Google “oil spill” and you get an ad that takes you to BP’s page.
