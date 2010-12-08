10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
Angry Birds costume

Photo: Nathan Rupert via Flickr (cc)

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Android phone users are huge data hogs, which could choke network capacity.
  • Crazy rumour: Samsung working on a Windows 7 tablet with a slideout keyboard.
  • Salesforce.com is buying Heroku, a cloud platform that powers Ruby on Rails for $212 million.
  • RIM’s Co-CEO Mike Lazaridis was a disaster at the All Things D conference, according to Engadget’s live blog.
  • Twitter’s VP of Product Jason Goldman announced he’s leaving the company on stage at Le Web.
  • Carol Bartz is asking people to withhold judgment on her tenure until 2012.
  • Facebook Connect has 250 million monthly users and is adding 10,000 sites per day.
  • Online textbook buying company Chegg has reportedly bought Cramster a social network built around helping students get homework done.
  • Google VP Susan Wojcicki says it’s faster to buy a smart team than to build one, which is why Google has been so acquisitive lately
  • Angry Birds has sold 12 million copies to date, seen 30 million free downloads, and the majority of its revenue has been from iPhone.

