Good morning! Here’s the news:
- AOL has hired financial advisors to explore its options, including the possibility of acquiring/merging with Yahoo.
- Boxee is out looking to raise $10-$15 million in additional funding.
- Groupon is looking to raise money at a $2-$3 billion valuation.
- Hanvon is bringing the first colour e-Ink reader to the market to in China. It will cost $440.
- Microsoft’s Windows Phone 7 phones are now on sale in the U.S.
- Google CEO Eric Schmidt may have to go before Congress to discuss Google’s data policies.
- Google’s “arrogant, yet naive attitude” is keeping network content blocked on Google TV.
- HTC is staffing up for its own iTunes-like book and application store.
- AOL has hired 600 journalists for its Patch sites.
- Novatell wireless is acquiring Enfora, another wireless company, for $70 million.
