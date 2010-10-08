10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
Good morning! Here’s the big news:

  • Microsoft held high level meetings with Adobe about a wide range of issues. At some point Microsoft discussed buying Adobe. But, that’s probably not going to happen.
  • Japanese gaming company DeNA is considering spending $400 million to acquire ngmoco, a popular mobile gaming company.
  • URL shortener Bit.ly raised another $10 million in funding.
  • Apple is telling music executives Spotify would be bad for business in the U.S. Spotify is a subscription based music service popular in Europe.
  • Amazon is setting up an app store for Android. Engadget has the packet to welcome developers to the store.
  • iPad sales are illegal in Taiwan, until Apple gets a licence. So grey market sellers are giving them away but you have to buy expensive accessories.
  • Four stories Apple is suspected of manipulating in the press.
  • Huffington Post is finally profitable.
  • Daily Deal company Yipit raised $1.3 million.
  • Publishers are actually lining up to support the Android-based Samsung Galaxy Tab.

