- Microsoft held high level meetings with Adobe about a wide range of issues. At some point Microsoft discussed buying Adobe. But, that’s probably not going to happen.
- Japanese gaming company DeNA is considering spending $400 million to acquire ngmoco, a popular mobile gaming company.
- URL shortener Bit.ly raised another $10 million in funding.
- Apple is telling music executives Spotify would be bad for business in the U.S. Spotify is a subscription based music service popular in Europe.
- Amazon is setting up an app store for Android. Engadget has the packet to welcome developers to the store.
- iPad sales are illegal in Taiwan, until Apple gets a licence. So grey market sellers are giving them away but you have to buy expensive accessories.
- Four stories Apple is suspected of manipulating in the press.
- Huffington Post is finally profitable.
- Daily Deal company Yipit raised $1.3 million.
- Publishers are actually lining up to support the Android-based Samsung Galaxy Tab.
