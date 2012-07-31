Photo: AP Images
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Ross Levinsohn is leaving Yahoo today. Levinsohn ran Yahoo’s sales, business development and media divisions, and had served as interim CEO, but Yahoo passed over him the permanent CEO job in favour of Marissa Mayer.
- Levinsohn isn’t the only high-profile departure from Yahoo. Marc Grabowski, Yahoo’s VP of North American sales, just quit the company too.
- Twitter has set off a controversy for suspending the account of a British journalist who tweeted out the email address of the president of NBC Olympics.
- It’s looking more and more certain that Apple will announce the next iPhone at an event on September 12. Several major news outlets are now reporting it.
- The patent trial of the century between Apple and Samsung kicked off yesterday. Here’s everything you need to know about the case.
- UBS claims that NASDAQ’s “gross mishandling” of the Facebook IPO cost it $356 million.
- Mark Zuckerberg reveals that he is open to a radical change in Facebook’s strategy.
- The New York Times reports that Alibaba is close to raising $8 billion to buy back Yahoo’s stake in the company. This would value Alibaba at as much as $43 billion.
- Twitter just introduced clickable stock symbols called cashtags that make it easier for users to search for stocks and companies on the social network.
- In case you missed it: Here are the 20 best perks of working at a tech company.
