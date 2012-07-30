Photo: BBC
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Marissa Mayer has already made Yahoo more like Google by giving employees free lunch and launching weekly all-hands meetings, according to AllThingsD. She also has plans to re-do the office layout to make it more collaborative.
- The Wall Street Journal reports that Apple considered an investment in Twitter, but there are no talks happening now. An earlier report in The New York Times suggested talks were still going on.
- People flocked to Twitter over the weekend to complain about problems watching the Olympics on NBC. There is a new hashtag dedicated to all the complaints: #nbcfail.
- Samsung reportedly has plans to release at least two Windows 8 devices in Q4, according to court documents uncovered by The Verge.
- The iPhone 5 and iPad Mini are rumoured to be coming out in just six weeks.
- New photos have leaked which claim to show the fully assembled iPhone 5.
- Here are Apple’s ‘dreadful’ new ads for the Mac, which aired during the Olympics.
- Steve Jobs almost leaked the original iPhone before it was announced at MacWorld. Apparently even Apple’s former CEO wasn’t insanely secretive all the time.
- You have to read this blistering response from Microsoft’s PR boss on the company’s “lost decade.”
- In case you missed it: Here’s where Google’s first 20 employees are now.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.