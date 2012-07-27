Photo: Darren McCollester, Getty Images
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Facebook’s second quarter earnings report modestly beat Wall Street’s low expectations, but stocks tanked anyway, falling below $25 a share for the first time.
- However, in a matter of weeks, Facebook has managed to create the world’s second largest mobile advertising business out of thin air.
- Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during the earnings call that it doesn’t make sense for Facebook to build its own phone. However, that doesn’t mean the company won’t try to make a platform for other manufacturers to use on their phones.
- Here are all the charts that Facebook released breaking down its numbers for the earnings call.
- Samsung dominated Apple in smartphone sales last quarter, according to a new report. It looks like Apple’s new product time table may be starting to hurt it.
- Apparently Apple and Samsung can’t even agree on where they will sit in the upcoming patent trial, according to AllThingsD. This doesn’t bode well.
- Time Warner should be terrified of Google fibre, Google’s new Internet and TV service, which was unveiled on Thursday.
- Twitter just blocked Instagram from using its API to find friends to follow on the photo-sharing service. Ouch!
- This guy turned down a $500 million offer for his startup when he was 33, and he is thrilled about it now.
- Don’t miss these new leaked photos of Apple’s early iPhone and iPad prototypes.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.