- AOL beat earnings estimates and reported its lowest revenue decline in seven years.
- Apple’s earnings missed Wall Street’s expectations on Tuesday, as iPhone sales fell short. Here’s the two word summary of everything Apple said to explain why in the earnings call.
- Nintendo reported an operating loss of about $132 million in the last quarter. On the bright side, sales of the Nintendo 3DS more than doubled from the previous year.
- The Scandinavian duo who cofounded Skype are apparently no longer on speaking terms.
- Facebook just lost another top employee, Carl Sjogreen, who was the director of product management for the company.
- Foursquare is launching Promoted Updates, its latest effort to generate revenue.
- HBO said it has “no plans” to let its shows run on Netflix, in response to Netflix’s CEO Reed Hastings suggesting the two companies might work together.
- Square is about to raise $200 million in a round led by Rizvi Traverse Management. The deal would give the startup a valuation of $3.25 billion, twice what it was worth a year ago.
- Apple will release Mountain Lion today. Here’s how to prepare your Mac for it.
- In case you missed it: Check out the PR 50, our rankings of the best communications pros in technology right now.
