10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Seth Fiegerman
tim armstrong

Photo: Flickr/MattHurst

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • AOL beat earnings estimates and reported its lowest revenue decline in seven years.
  • Apple’s earnings missed Wall Street’s expectations on Tuesday, as iPhone sales fell short. Here’s the two word summary of everything Apple said to explain why in the earnings call.
  • Nintendo reported an operating loss of about $132 million in the last quarter. On the bright side, sales of the Nintendo 3DS more than doubled from the previous year.
  • The Scandinavian duo who cofounded Skype are apparently no longer on speaking terms.
  • Facebook just lost another top employee, Carl Sjogreen, who was the director of product management for the company.
  • Foursquare is launching Promoted Updates, its latest effort to generate revenue.
  • HBO said it has “no plans” to let its shows run on Netflix, in response to Netflix’s CEO Reed Hastings suggesting the two companies might work together.
  • Square is about to raise $200 million in a round led by Rizvi Traverse Management. The deal would give the startup a valuation of $3.25 billion, twice what it was worth a year ago.
  • Apple will release Mountain Lion today. Here’s how to prepare your Mac for it.
  • In case you missed it: Check out the PR 50, our rankings of the best communications pros in technology right now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.