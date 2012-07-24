Photo: Samsung
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- The Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.7 has been banned in the entire European Union by a German Court for infringing on Apple patents.
- VMware bought Nicira, a startup that just came out of stealth mode, for $1.26 billion.
- Here’s Ben Horowitz’s explanation for why the startup was worth so much money.
- AT&T beat earnings expectations, but revenue fell slightly short.
- Cisco laid off 2% of its staff, or 1,300 employees, on Monday.
- Marissa Mayer’s secret plan to save Yahoo is right under our nose. The clues are everywhere.
- Mayer also has at least one big trick up her sleeve: She used to run an elite training program at Google to recruit talent, many of whom have since gone on to bigger and better things in tech. Here are some of her star pupils who just might receive a call from Mayer as she takes over at Yahoo.
- Apple is planning a big redesign the iPod Touch. It will have a taller screen and a faster processor.
- Amazon’s founder and CEO Jeff Bezos started out working as a grill man at McDonald’s.
- In case you missed it: Check out Business Insider’s list of the 50 best angel investors in Silicon Valley.
