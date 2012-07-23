Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Twitter is partnering with NBC to serve as an “official narrator” for the Olympics. According to the Wall Street Journal, “NBC will tout the website with on-air promotions and links to athlete interviews or video clips.”
- Samsung says it sold more than 10 million Galaxy S III phones in less than two months. At this rate, it could sell 40 million by the end of 2012.
- Google has completely sold out of the new 16 GB Nexus 7 tablet. Apparently the company misread demand and thought most customers would buy the 8 GB version.
- Rupert Murdoch is stepping down from several News Corp newspaper boards in the U.S. and the U.K.
- Amazon is opening up a huge new R&D centre in London to focus on “new digital media projects.”
- Steve Jobs is on the cover of Wired this month. It’s an article about the lessons that today’s entrepreneurs can learn from his management tactics.
- MAZ, a startup run by ex-Apple designers, is about to change the entire publishing industry.
- Barry Diller, the chairman of IAC/InterActiveCorp, is in talks with movie producer Scott Rudin to launch an e-book business, according to Deadline. Diller’s latest venture Aereo is already shaking up the television industry.
- Nokia is considering changing its marketing strategy and entering into revenue sharing partnerships with one or two European carriers for its upcoming Windows 8 phone, similar to the way Apple partnered with AT&T for the iPhone.
- In case you missed it: Here’s how you can get a job at Facebook, courtesy of one Facebook engineer.
