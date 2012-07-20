Photo: Charlie Rose
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Marissa Mayer sent her first memo to Yahoo employees, urging them to keep doing what they’re doing, unless they hear otherwise.
- Mayer’s base salary at Yahoo is $1 million, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. She could end up earning as much as $141 million if she stays at the company for five years.
- Here’s how Yahoo’s interim CEO Ross Levinsohn handled being passed over for the CEO job.
- Zynga’s Mark Pincus told PandoDaily that he has purchased an old potato chip factory in San Francisco and plans to turn it into a startup incubator space.
- Google beat on earnings, but missed on Wall Street revenue expectations for the second quarter.
- Microsoft posted its first-ever quarterly loss as a public company thanks to the $6.2 billion write down from aQuantive.
- Kayak has priced its IPO at $26 a share, above its expected range.
- HTC has confirmed that the Android Jelly Bean update will come to its One X, One XL and One S smartphones.
- Here’s your first look at Firefox’s operating system for smartphones.
- Gogobot, a travel site founded by ex-MySpacers, is going gangbusters.
