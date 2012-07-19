Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Nokia posted a $1 billion operating loss and revealed that it has sold 4 million Lumia phones, roughly in line with expectations.
- Nokia is sitting on $6 billion in patents and the CEO says the company is ready to start selling them off.
- Don’t miss the results from Business Insider’s exclusive survey of how people actually use their iPads. You might be surprised.
- Samsung wants to limit the number of times Apple can bring up Steve Jobs in the upcoming patent trial, Bloomberg reports. “It shouldn’t be a popularity contest,” Samsung’s lawyer said.
- Yahoo’s board has a very audacious goal for its new CEO Marissa Mayer: Make Yahoo more competitive with Google and Facebook.
- Take a look inside the luxe $300 million life that Mayer leads.
- Microsoft will launch Windows 8 on October 26.
- Vyclone, a social video app, just launched with $2.7 million in funding from Ashton Kutcher, Live Nation and Dreamworks.
- Twitter’s director of communications, Matt Graves, is stepping down. Graves is just the latest in a string of departures from Twitter’s communications department.
- In case you missed it: Here are 15 gadgets that will make you feel old.
