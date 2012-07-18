Photo: earcos via Flickr
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Yahoo beat earnings estimates on Tuesday with earnings per share of $0.27. Marissa Mayer, the new CEO, was not on the earnings call.
- Mayer has two very different professional reputations, depending on who you ask. Outsiders think of her as someone who played a crucial role at Google, while some who have worked at Google think her public persona outstripped her actual power at the company.
- Here are all the things that Yahoo employees think Mayer needs to fix at Yahoo.
- Some good news for Facebook ahead of its earnings call later this month: The social network now makes 58% more per ad than it did a year ago.
- Business Insider has the inside story on why Kevin Rose never had a big hit.
- AT&T just announced that it will roll out shared data plans for customers in late August. Customers will be able to have up to 10 devices under one data plan.
- PayPal has acquired Card.io, a startup whose technology makes it easy for mobile apps to scan credit cards.
- The former head of Apple’s iAd department opened up to Business Insider about his new company, and why he’s left the advertising world behind for good.
- Steve Jobs apparently admired Mark Zuckerberg so much that he wouldn’t compete with him.
- In case you missed it: Meet the guru whose Kickstarter project wants to change TV forever.
