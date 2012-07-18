10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

  • Yahoo beat earnings estimates on Tuesday with earnings per share of $0.27. Marissa Mayer, the new CEO, was not on the earnings call.
  • Mayer has two very different professional reputations, depending on who you ask. Outsiders think of her as someone who played a crucial role at Google, while some who have worked at Google think her public persona outstripped her actual power at the company.
  • Here are all the things that Yahoo employees think Mayer needs to fix at Yahoo.
  • Some good news for Facebook ahead of its earnings call later this month: The social network now makes 58% more per ad than it did a year ago.
  • Business Insider has the inside story on why Kevin Rose never had a big hit.
  • AT&T just announced that it will roll out shared data plans for customers in late August. Customers will be able to have up to 10 devices under one data plan.
  • PayPal has acquired Card.io, a startup whose technology makes it easy for mobile apps to scan credit cards.
  • The former head of Apple’s iAd department opened up to Business Insider about his new company, and why he’s left the advertising world behind for good.
  • Steve Jobs apparently admired Mark Zuckerberg so much that he wouldn’t compete with him.
  • In case you missed it: Meet the guru whose Kickstarter project wants to change TV forever.

