Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Marissa Mayer officially takes over her new role as CEO of Yahoo today. She quit her job as VP of location and search at Google yesterday.
- The new job isn’t the only thing Mayer has to be excited about. Mayer revealed she is due to give birth to her first child in October.
- A source close to Yahoo’s board tells Business Insider that Yahoo picked Mayer because she is a big name who is “product-focused” and able to recruit top talent.
- Ross Levinsohn, who had been serving as Yahoo’s interim CEO, is currently deciding whether or not he should stay at the company.
- AllThingsD reports that Dan Loeb, the activist shareholder who pushed to oust Scott Thompson, was a driving force behind Yahoo’s decision to make Mayer the CEO.
- Venture capitalist Peter Thiel ripped Google chairman Eric Schmidt apart on stage at Fortune’s Brainstorm conference last night.
- Microsoft unveiled the newest version of Office on Monday. You can download a free preview edition on your computer right now.
- The next iPhone will have a thinner screen with a higher quality display, according to the Wall Street Journal.
- Your LinkedIn homepage is about to go through a major change.
