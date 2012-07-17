10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Seth Fiegerman
marissa mayer

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Marissa Mayer officially takes over her new role as CEO of Yahoo today. She quit her job as VP of location and search at Google yesterday.
  • The new job isn’t the only thing Mayer has to be excited about. Mayer revealed she is due to give birth to her first child in October.
  • A source close to Yahoo’s board tells Business Insider that Yahoo picked Mayer because she is a big name who is “product-focused” and able to recruit top talent.
  • Take a look back at the impressive career of Yahoo’s young new CEO.
  • Ross Levinsohn, who had been serving as Yahoo’s interim CEO, is currently deciding whether or not he should stay at the company.
  • AllThingsD reports that Dan Loeb, the activist shareholder who pushed to oust Scott Thompson, was a driving force behind Yahoo’s decision to make Mayer the CEO.
  • Venture capitalist Peter Thiel ripped Google chairman Eric Schmidt apart on stage at Fortune’s Brainstorm conference last night.
  • Microsoft unveiled the newest version of Office on Monday. You can download a free preview edition on your computer right now.
  • The next iPhone will have a thinner screen with a higher quality display, according to the Wall Street Journal.
  • Your LinkedIn homepage is about to go through a major change.

