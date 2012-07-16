Photo: Microsoft
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Microsoft is expected to show off Office 15 at an event today.
- Comcast has acquired Microsoft’s 50% stake in MSNBC.com, officially ending the web partnership between Microsoft and NBC. MSNBC.com is now NBCNews.com.
- This diagram explains Facebook’s next $10 billion business.
- The New York Times reports that Amazon is working on a larger version of the Kindle Fire tablet to compete with the iPad. Meanwhile, Apple is said to be working on a smaller version of the iPad to compete with cheaper tablets like the Kindle Fire.
- Apparently teens really don’t care about Twitter. Nearly three quarters of teenagers with Twitter accounts say they never use the social network.
- Google’s new Nexus 7 tablet is off to an encouraging start, selling out at major retailers like Sam’s Club and Game Stop, according to Reuters.
- U.S. venture capital had its biggest quarter in more than a decade, AllThingsD reports.
- Apple’s Tim Cook beat out Oracle’s Larry Ellison as the highest-paid CEO in Silicon Valley last year.
- Four early employees have left Airbnb, including its lead engineer.
- In case you missed it: These are the 23 hot Los Angeles startups you need to watch.
