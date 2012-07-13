Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Betaworks is reportedly buying the social news site Digg for $500,000, a small fraction of the $200 million Google was reportedly going to pay for it back in 2008.
- However, TechCrunch hears from its sources that the real price tag of Digg was closer to $16 million when you factor in what The Washington Post paid for Digg’s team and what LinkedIn paid for Digg’s patents.
- Groupon is working on another big pivot. The company wants to build a set of software and technology services to create the “operating system for local commerce.”
- Larry Page was back at Google’s headquarters this week, but his voice still isn’t fully recovered from his mystery illness.
- Don’t miss Business Insider’s big report on the secret lives of teenagers online.
- Steve Ballmer is fighting back against a Vanity Fair story claiming Microsoft suffered a lost decade. “It’s not been a lost decade for me,” Ballmer told Forbes in a new interview.
- USA Today reports that Microsoft will announced Office 15 at an event on Monday.
- Meet Brewster, the new must-have app for your iPhone.
- Here’s why so many companies choose to launch their apps on the iPhone before Android.
- In case you missed it: These are the 25 highest-paying tech companies.
