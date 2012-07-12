Good morning! Here’s the news:
- One of Yahoo’s sites has apparently been hacked, exposing more than 400,000 user names and passwords. The site, Yahoo Voices, is what used to be known as Associated Content.
- The New York Observer hears that Rupert Murdoch might kill off The Daily, the iPad-only newspaper which reportedly has a whopping $60 million annual budget.
- Amazon just poached another Windows Phone director from Microsoft. More proof that Amazon is working on a smartphone?
- Facebook’s top New York City engineer comes to Zuckerberg’s defence: “He’s definitely not a dick.”
- This innovation-killing California law could get a host of startups into money trouble.
- NBC is reportedly in talks to buy back Microsoft’s stake in MSNBC.
- Facebook just redesigned its events page to make it easier for users to scan for upcoming birthdays, invites and suggested events.
- Here’s a rare behind-the-scenes look at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino.
- Looking for vacation ideas? Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic spaceship will start flying people into orbit in December, 2013.
- In case you missed it: Here are all the tech and media moguls hanging out in Sun Valley for Allen & Co.’s annual retreat.
