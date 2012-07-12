10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Seth Fiegerman
rupert murdoch

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • One of Yahoo’s sites has apparently been hacked, exposing more than 400,000 user names and passwords. The site, Yahoo Voices, is what used to be known as Associated Content.
  • The New York Observer hears that Rupert Murdoch might kill off The Daily, the iPad-only newspaper which reportedly has a whopping $60 million annual budget.
  • Amazon just poached another Windows Phone director from Microsoft. More proof that Amazon is working on a smartphone?
  • Facebook’s top New York City engineer comes to Zuckerberg’s defence: “He’s definitely not a dick.”
  • This innovation-killing California law could get a host of startups into money trouble.
  • NBC is reportedly in talks to buy back Microsoft’s stake in MSNBC.
  • Facebook just redesigned its events page to make it easier for users to scan for upcoming birthdays, invites and suggested events.
  • Here’s a rare behind-the-scenes look at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino.
  • Looking for vacation ideas? Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic spaceship will start flying people into orbit in December, 2013.
  • In case you missed it: Here are all the tech and media moguls hanging out in Sun Valley for Allen & Co.’s annual retreat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.